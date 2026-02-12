McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Acquired by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 1.4% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,346,661,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in McKesson by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,268,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,386 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 56.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,236,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,109,000 after buying an additional 446,060 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 45.6% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 833,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,977,000 after buying an additional 261,296 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 68.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 636,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,441,000 after buying an additional 257,670 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $313,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total value of $225,265.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,096.24. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $951.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $835.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $785.04. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $585.22 and a 12 month high of $971.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

