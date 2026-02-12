McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $333.38 and last traded at $323.7420, with a volume of 1125923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.21.

The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.04% and a negative return on equity of 280.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $335.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.42.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.50, for a total value of $2,006,218.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,133. This trade represents a 58.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $795,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,760. The trade was a 28.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,634 shares of company stock valued at $10,749,559. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $2,780,712,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 29,382.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,737,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,676,339,000 after buying an additional 5,718,087 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $1,412,069,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 171.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $913,157,000 after buying an additional 1,974,998 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 96.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,032,676 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,188,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,751 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

