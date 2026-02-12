McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $370.00 at Truist Financial

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $356.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.42.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $323.74. 928,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,720. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.90. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $283.47 and a 1 year high of $333.38. The firm has a market cap of $230.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 280.89% and a net margin of 32.04%.The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.50, for a total value of $2,006,218.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,133. This trade represents a 58.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $5,311,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,430. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 34,634 shares of company stock worth $10,749,559 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,351,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $22,112,675,000 after acquiring an additional 703,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,024,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,643,704,000 after acquiring an additional 196,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,038,519 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,195,965,000 after purchasing an additional 76,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $2,780,712,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 29,382.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,737,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,676,339,000 after buying an additional 5,718,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

