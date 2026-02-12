McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07, Zacks reports. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.04% and a negative return on equity of 280.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from McDonald’s’ conference call:

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s reported nearly $140 billion in 2025 system‑wide sales (up 5.5% in constant currency) and accelerated unit growth—~2,275 openings in 2025 and a target of ~2,600 gross openings in 2026 to reach 50,000 restaurants by end of 2027 .

. U.S. value initiatives— McValue and the relaunch of Extra Value Meals —drove share gains with low‑income consumers, improved value/affordability scores in Q4, and coincided with higher franchisee cash flow.

and the relaunch of —drove share gains with low‑income consumers, improved value/affordability scores in Q4, and coincided with higher franchisee cash flow. Marketing, loyalty and menu innovation powered engagement and sales—record campaigns (Minecraft, Monopoly, Grinch), ~ 210 million 90‑day active users , and successful beverage/menu tests with a planned McCafé beverage rollout later in 2026.

, and successful beverage/menu tests with a planned McCafé beverage rollout later in 2026. Management cautioned about persistent macro and industry headwinds (China weakness), severe January weather that trimmed ~100 bps of Q1 performance, and higher interest expense and other risks that could pressure near‑term results.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $323.33 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $283.47 and a 1 year high of $328.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.90.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.48%.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

Key McDonald’s News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — McDonald’s reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results (revenue up ~9.7% YoY; EPS beat consensus), driven by rising comparable sales and traffic tied to value offers. This is the primary bullish catalyst supporting the stock. Read More.

Q4 beat — McDonald’s reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results (revenue up ~9.7% YoY; EPS beat consensus), driven by rising comparable sales and traffic tied to value offers. This is the primary bullish catalyst supporting the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Value strategy and loyalty gains — Management says Extra Value Meals and promotions pulled back budget-conscious customers; systemwide loyalty sales rose ~20% and 90‑day active users climbed to ~210M, underpinning sustainable traffic and digital sales growth. Read More.

Value strategy and loyalty gains — Management says Extra Value Meals and promotions pulled back budget-conscious customers; systemwide loyalty sales rose ~20% and 90‑day active users climbed to ~210M, underpinning sustainable traffic and digital sales growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backdrop supportive — Multiple firms have buy/overweight ratings and recent price targets generally sit above the current share level, giving analysts a lift to investor confidence after the results. Read More.

Analyst backdrop supportive — Multiple firms have buy/overweight ratings and recent price targets generally sit above the current share level, giving analysts a lift to investor confidence after the results. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Menu innovation to address trends — McDonald’s is testing high‑protein menu items to appeal to consumers using GLP‑1 weight‑loss drugs, a potential revenue hedge if eating habits shift. Read More.

Menu innovation to address trends — McDonald’s is testing high‑protein menu items to appeal to consumers using GLP‑1 weight‑loss drugs, a potential revenue hedge if eating habits shift. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Marketing buzz — Limited-time stunts (e.g., McNugget “caviar” kits) sold out quickly and drove media attention and short‑term traffic, but are unlikely to be a sustained earnings driver. Read More.

Marketing buzz — Limited-time stunts (e.g., McNugget “caviar” kits) sold out quickly and drove media attention and short‑term traffic, but are unlikely to be a sustained earnings driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Growth roadmap commentary — Coverage (podcasts/analysis) highlights management’s push toward a larger store base (discussion of a 50k footprint) — strategic upside but long‑dated. Read More.

Growth roadmap commentary — Coverage (podcasts/analysis) highlights management’s push toward a larger store base (discussion of a 50k footprint) — strategic upside but long‑dated. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Franchisee friction — Some franchisees resist centralized pricing/value moves, which could complicate uniform execution and limit margin upside if disputes persist. Read More.

Franchisee friction — Some franchisees resist centralized pricing/value moves, which could complicate uniform execution and limit margin upside if disputes persist. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — A senior U.S. executive disclosed the sale of ~2,626 shares (~$854K), which may be interpreted as profit-taking and can damp investor sentiment after the earnings pop. Read More.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,486 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $795,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,760. This trade represents a 28.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $5,311,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,430. This trade represents a 39.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 34,634 shares of company stock worth $10,749,559 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 30.2% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8,040.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $163,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.