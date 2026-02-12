Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Marui Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,479 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 240% from the previous session’s volume of 730 shares.The stock last traded at $41.59 and had previously closed at $41.6740.

Marui Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $444.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.36 million. Marui Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.68%.Marui Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.013-2.013 EPS.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd. operates a diversified business combining retail and financial services in Japan. Its retail segment manages department stores under the Marui and OIOI brand names, offering apparel, accessories and lifestyle goods. Through a network of urban storefronts in locations such as Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya, alongside an expanding e-commerce platform, Marui Group targets a youthful demographic with trend-focused merchandise and seasonal collaborations.

The company’s financial services arm is centered on the Epos Card, a credit card and loyalty program that provides point-based rewards, installment payment options and special member benefits.

Featured Stories

