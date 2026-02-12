Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Shares Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $22,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,158,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,092,108,000 after purchasing an additional 837,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,684,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,513,000 after buying an additional 196,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,328,587,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,443,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,877,000 after acquiring an additional 32,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,901,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,405,000 after acquiring an additional 43,462 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total value of $3,841,015.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,977,231.82. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $182.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.40. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.18 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

