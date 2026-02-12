Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) Declares Dividend Increase – C$0.49 Per Share

Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a 10.2% increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Manulife Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Manulife Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Manulife Financial to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC stock traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 565,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,534. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.66. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,795,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,239,000 after purchasing an additional 95,913 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. Finally, Burkett Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $5,122,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation is a multinational insurance and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Founded in the late 19th century as The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, Manulife provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life and health insurance, retirement and pension solutions, wealth and asset management, and group benefits.

In wealth and asset management, Manulife operates through Manulife Investment Management and offers mutual funds, segregated funds, institutional asset management, and retirement plan solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.