Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C$5.19 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$70.88 million for the quarter. Mainstreet Equity had a net margin of 72.44% and a return on equity of 12.68%.

Mainstreet Equity Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of MEQ opened at C$175.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$179.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$186.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.50. Mainstreet Equity has a 1-year low of C$170.00 and a 1-year high of C$206.80.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cormark Cm lifted their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$240.00 to C$245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$250.00 to C$248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mainstreet Equity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$244.33.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mainstreet Equity Corp is a residential real estate company. It is focused on the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market rental apartment buildings. The business specializes in multi-family residential housing operating in a single segment. Geographically it operates in Canadian provinces including British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The company generates revenue from rental income and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.