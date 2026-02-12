Madison Asset Management LLC Takes $1.98 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,478 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 7,750.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3,060.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 102.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 62.5% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $228.89 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $191.91 and a 12-month high of $258.86. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.10). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $555.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.90.

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) is a Dallas, Texas–based manufacturer of building materials serving construction and heavy industry markets across the United States. The company’s primary products include portland and masonry cements, gypsum wallboard, lightweight aggregate, paperboard packaging, and roofing granules. These product lines support a wide range of end uses—from residential and commercial buildings to infrastructure projects and industrial applications.

Since its spin-off from a major homebuilding company in 2004, Eagle Materials has grown through targeted facility expansions and strategic acquisitions.

