Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 8,124 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $340,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 704 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 390.9% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 270 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple near‑term and multi‑year EPS forecasts (notably Q1 2026, Q2 2026, FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028 plus a higher Q3 2027 forecast), signaling analysts expect some earnings recovery versus earlier outlooks.

Zacks Research raised multiple near‑term and multi‑year EPS forecasts (notably Q1 2026, Q2 2026, FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028 plus a higher Q3 2027 forecast), signaling analysts expect some earnings recovery versus earlier outlooks. Positive Sentiment: Optum expansion is highlighted as strengthening UnitedHealth’s platform and long‑term growth optionality, supporting investor confidence in franchise value. Optum Expansion Article

Optum expansion is highlighted as strengthening UnitedHealth’s platform and long‑term growth optionality, supporting investor confidence in franchise value. Neutral Sentiment: Several brokers kept constructive ratings (many Buy/Outperform) and the median analyst price target sits near $389, providing a floor for longer‑term investor expectations.

Several brokers kept constructive ratings (many Buy/Outperform) and the median analyst price target sits near $389, providing a floor for longer‑term investor expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho trimmed its price target to $350 but maintained an Outperform rating — a signal that some firms see delayed recovery rather than a structural problem. Mizuho Note

Mizuho trimmed its price target to $350 but maintained an Outperform rating — a signal that some firms see delayed recovery rather than a structural problem. Negative Sentiment: Coverage and commentary warn of a flat Medicare Advantage outlook and a recent revenue drop, which could pressure near‑term top‑line growth and sentiment. Flat Medicare Advantage Outlook

Coverage and commentary warn of a flat Medicare Advantage outlook and a recent revenue drop, which could pressure near‑term top‑line growth and sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Social and analyst reaction to the recent quarterly results highlighted an earnings/revenue miss and Medicare headwinds that triggered a sharp selloff previously; that skepticism remains a near‑term risk. Earnings Reaction & Medicare Headwinds

Social and analyst reaction to the recent quarterly results highlighted an earnings/revenue miss and Medicare headwinds that triggered a sharp selloff previously; that skepticism remains a near‑term risk. Negative Sentiment: Some analysis notes UnitedHealth trimmed 2026 revenue guidance (to roughly $439B from $448B), marking its first annual decline in decades — a material near‑term catalyst for investor caution. Revenue Guidance Cut

Some analysis notes UnitedHealth trimmed 2026 revenue guidance (to roughly $439B from $448B), marking its first annual decline in decades — a material near‑term catalyst for investor caution. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing investor concerns about returns on capital and margin normalization could limit enthusiasm until clearer signs of margin recovery appear. Returns On Capital Concern

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $278.75 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $252.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.07.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

