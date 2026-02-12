Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 181,783 Shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF $FLXR

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) by 335.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,783 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,594,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,535 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,392,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $14,984,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 5,541.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 322,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 316,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 64.9% during the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 757,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after buying an additional 298,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF stock opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $39.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%.

The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide consistent income. The fund has the flexibility to invest across a wide spectrum of security type, credit quality and maturity profiles FLXR was launched on Nov 30, 2018 and is issued by TCW.

