Mach Natural Resources LP $MNR Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Free Report) by 85.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Mach Natural Resources were worth $10,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,814,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,511 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mach Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $7,630,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $3,487,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 115.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 391,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 209,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,931,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mach Natural Resources alerts:

Mach Natural Resources Stock Up 4.1%

NYSE MNR opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of -0.09. Mach Natural Resources LP has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Mach Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on Mach Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mach Natural Resources from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MNR

Mach Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mach Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mach Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.