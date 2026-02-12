Macerich (MAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Macerich to post earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $260.4830 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Macerich Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of MAC stock opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Macerich by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 2.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 10.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 148,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Macerich by 376.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,570,000 after purchasing an additional 716,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Macerich from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on Macerich in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.76.

About Macerich

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of regional shopping centers in the United States. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, the company focuses on high-quality retail properties, including enclosed malls, open-air centers and mixed-use lifestyle destinations. Since its establishment as a REIT in 1994, Macerich has pursued a disciplined strategy of investing in properties that serve strong consumer demographics and offer long-term growth potential.

Macerich’s core activities encompass property and asset management, leasing, marketing and redevelopment services.

