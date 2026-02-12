Lynx Investment Advisory Acquires 5,300 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Lynx Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 446.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.5%

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $114.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.74. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $89.76 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.