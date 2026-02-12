Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LYFT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lyft from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. Lyft has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $25.54.

Lyft declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the ride-sharing company to repurchase up to 15.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jill Beggs sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $29,686.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,129.50. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 311,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,570.70. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,443 shares of company stock worth $4,178,618. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,118 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 227,090 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $927,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 382,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 58,942 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft’s platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

