LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.220-3.370 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $50.08 on Thursday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $97.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.70. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 5.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities set a $57.50 target price on LXP Industrial Trust and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised LXP Industrial Trust to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 82.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 101.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company’s portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm’s primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

