LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 176,885 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $265,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.2% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $980.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $916.86.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total transaction of $2,638,725.82. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,101.89. The trade was a 58.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.89, for a total value of $1,023,083.88. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 101,428 shares of company stock worth $96,805,313 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $945.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $916.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $821.46. The company has a market capitalization of $283.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $984.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

