LSV Asset Management Sells 344,919 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation $RF

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,929,251 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 344,919 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $235,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 163.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $1,036,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,635.82. This represents a 67.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RF opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $31.32.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

