LSV Asset Management Sells 32,066 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,557,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,066 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $246,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 15,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on United Airlines from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on United Airlines from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $113.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $119.21. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.United Airlines’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $12,943,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 666,535 shares in the company, valued at $71,892,465.10. This represents a 15.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,022,550.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 264,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,170,715.10. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

