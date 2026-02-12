LSV Asset Management Sells 177,913 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 686,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 177,913 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $287,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,876,000 after acquiring an additional 364,713 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,219,000 after purchasing an additional 419,588 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 715,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,695,000 after purchasing an additional 197,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,453,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 362,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,113,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,900. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.65, for a total transaction of $10,679,625.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 506,214 shares of company stock valued at $244,093,753 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $475.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $519.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.01.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.