LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,186,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 479,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $299,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 317.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 149,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 113,906 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 50,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $1,186,445.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 26,905 shares in the company, valued at $637,648.50. The trade was a 65.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 36,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $897,280.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 18,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,298.85. This trade represents a 66.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 585,537 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,864. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of -397.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.610 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.1425 dividend. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently -950.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

