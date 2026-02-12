LSV Asset Management Raises Holdings in PVH Corp. $PVH

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,963,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 634,887 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PVH were worth $164,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,311,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth $74,338,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 9.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 23,203 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the third quarter worth $2,620,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in PVH by 51.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 311,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after purchasing an additional 106,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVH opened at $68.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.17. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $59.28 and a 1-year high of $89.79.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.44%. PVH’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. PVH has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.200-3.350 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 10.850-11.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PVH from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH’s core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s and Olga.

PVH’s operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

