LSV Asset Management Purchases 138,119 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,269,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,119 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $372,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 26.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.9% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 4.2% during the third quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of BMY stock opened at $59.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29.

Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 73.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

