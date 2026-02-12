LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Textron Inc. $TXT

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,106,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46,821 shares during the period. Textron accounts for 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Textron were worth $346,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 388.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 191.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Textron during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $97.20 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $97.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average of $84.50.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.01). Textron had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

