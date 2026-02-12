LSV Asset Management Has $569.31 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,070,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,954 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $569,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,877,174,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15,040.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,420,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,917,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Freedom Capital cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.73.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $240.97 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $141.50 and a 1-year high of $241.26. The company has a market cap of $580.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

