LSV Asset Management Has $518.54 Million Position in State Street Corporation $STT

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,469,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 229,625 shares during the quarter. State Street comprises 1.1% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $518,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 166.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 2,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in State Street by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on State Street from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of State Street from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.83.

State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $131.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. State Street Corporation has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $137.05.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. State Street had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.