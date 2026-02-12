LSV Asset Management Has $147.62 Million Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,605,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,683,937 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $147,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 247,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 246,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Director Suzanne Heywood acquired 52,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $500,009.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 619,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,896,945.04. This trade represents a 9.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNH shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. iA Financial set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial set a $12.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.97.

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

