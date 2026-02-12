LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,095,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,735 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $154,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 214.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley sold 17,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $944,197.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 42,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,593.17. This trade represents a 28.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 3.5%

ASO opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-6.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company’s product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

