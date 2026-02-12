LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,278,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75,820 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $217,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,377,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 15.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,534,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 104,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.2%

VLO opened at $203.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.77. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $204.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.63.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $30.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Argus upgraded Valero Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $198.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,540.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 134,196 shares in the company, valued at $23,352,787.92. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

