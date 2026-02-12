LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Ford Motor Company $F

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,610,147 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 428,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $210,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 86.6% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 990.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:F opened at $13.83 on Thursday. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.02.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

