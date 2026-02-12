LSV Asset Management Buys 241,056 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,843,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,056 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $434,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.9% during the second quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.7% in the second quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.79) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

