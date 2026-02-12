LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,520,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,886 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $138,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $2,689,000. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth $153,994,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,758,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded Qorvo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qorvo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

Shares of QRVO opened at $85.82 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $106.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.91 and its 200-day moving average is $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.10 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Qorvo has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc is a leading provider of advanced radio-frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad portfolio of components and modules that enable wireless and wired connectivity across mobile devices, network infrastructure, defense systems and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Qorvo’s product offerings include RF filters, power amplifiers, switches, integrated front-end modules and other custom mixed-signal devices.

