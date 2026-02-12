Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 39,290 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $204.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $1,113,284.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 498,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,931,933.22. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Fifty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.