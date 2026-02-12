Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$68.20 and last traded at C$67.89, with a volume of 397659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$57.50 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Desjardins upgraded Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.75.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Loblaw Companies Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1411 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kieran Barry Columb sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.50, for a total transaction of C$2,427,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 163,696 shares in the company, valued at C$9,739,912. This represents a 19.95% decrease in their position. Insiders sold a total of 102,044 shares of company stock worth $6,092,002 over the last three months. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Loblaw Companies

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart. The firm carries a robust private-label assortment, with top sellers like President’s Choice and No Name. In addition to its retail operations, Loblaw oversees a financial-services business, which provides credit card services and guaranteed investment certificates, and also operates its PC Optimum loyalty program.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.