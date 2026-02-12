Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 107.78.

Several analysts have commented on LLOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 102 to GBX 117 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 100 to GBX 120 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Shore Capital Group cut Lloyds Banking Group to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 84 to GBX 91 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 100 to GBX 110 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group to GBX 125 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLOY

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 105 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 90.55. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 60.78 and a 52 week high of GBX 114.60.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported GBX 7 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 7.3199528 earnings per share for the current year.

More Lloyds Banking Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lloyds Banking Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company is accelerating shareholder returns — Lloyds announced recent buybacks and cancellations (10m shares on Feb 10 and a further 18m cancelled on Feb 11), which reduce share count and boost EPS and ROE expectations. Read More.

Company is accelerating shareholder returns — Lloyds announced recent buybacks and cancellations (10m shares on Feb 10 and a further 18m cancelled on Feb 11), which reduce share count and boost EPS and ROE expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Insiders bought shares under an incentive plan — executive purchases are a positive signal about management confidence in near‑term outlook. Read More.

Insiders bought shares under an incentive plan — executive purchases are a positive signal about management confidence in near‑term outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Potential strategic M&A — Lloyds (with Phoenix) submitted initial bids for Aegon’s UK unit, which could expand insurance/wealth capabilities if a deal proceeds. M&A upside is conditional but market‑positive for strategic growth. Read More.

Potential strategic M&A — Lloyds (with Phoenix) submitted initial bids for Aegon’s UK unit, which could expand insurance/wealth capabilities if a deal proceeds. M&A upside is conditional but market‑positive for strategic growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum — shares have cleared the 200‑day moving average, which can attract momentum traders and funds. Read More.

Technical momentum — shares have cleared the 200‑day moving average, which can attract momentum traders and funds. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Funding update — Lloyds set final terms for €1.5bn of euro notes (debt issuance), supporting funding and liquidity; generally neutral unless pricing impacts margins. Read More.

Funding update — Lloyds set final terms for €1.5bn of euro notes (debt issuance), supporting funding and liquidity; generally neutral unless pricing impacts margins. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management pushes digital/experience strategy — Lloyds positions branch cuts as part of a larger digital transformation and valuation argument; long‑term benefit but uncertain near term. Read More.

Management pushes digital/experience strategy — Lloyds positions branch cuts as part of a larger digital transformation and valuation argument; long‑term benefit but uncertain near term. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Branch closures: Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland to close 95 branches across the UK — raises concerns over customer access, potential deposit outflows and reputational/regulatory scrutiny in affected communities. Cost savings are likely, but markets weigh execution and customer fallout. Read More.

Branch closures: Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland to close 95 branches across the UK — raises concerns over customer access, potential deposit outflows and reputational/regulatory scrutiny in affected communities. Cost savings are likely, but markets weigh execution and customer fallout. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation caution — some analysts ask whether strong recent share gains (large one‑year rise) leave less room for upside, prompting profit‑taking or re‑rating debates. Read More.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.