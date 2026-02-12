LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08, Zacks reports.

Here are the key takeaways from LiveOne’s conference call:

Management highlighted a structural turnaround with operating expenses cut by over 52% year-over-year and headcount reduced from 350 to 88 , driving a shift to positive consolidated adjusted EBITDA.

and headcount reduced from , driving a shift to positive consolidated adjusted EBITDA. LiveOne issued preliminary fiscal guidance of $85M–$95M in revenue and $8M–$10M adjusted EBITDA for the next year, following $58M in nine‑month revenue and $20.3M in Q3.

in revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the next year, following in nine‑month revenue and in Q3. The B2B pipeline is the largest in company history—>100 active enterprise opportunities—and management said three major Fortune 500 partnerships are signed or launching (including partners with >50M monthly paying subscribers) to drive recurring revenue.

Balance-sheet improvements include paying off $2.5M of debt, an expanded share repurchase program (~ $6M remaining), and $125M+ of net operating loss carryforwards that could deliver meaningful tax shields as GAAP profitability emerges.

of debt, an expanded share repurchase program (~ remaining), and of net operating loss carryforwards that could deliver meaningful tax shields as GAAP profitability emerges. On a U.S. GAAP basis the company reported a consolidated net loss of $4.1M (‑$0.37 per share) in Q3, and one division (Slacker) remains slightly EBITDA‑negative, indicating some near‑term earnings and integration risk despite adjusted EBITDA gains.

LVO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 214,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,152. LiveOne has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LiveOne by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the third quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of LiveOne by 95.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 32,248 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LiveOne during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in LiveOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LiveOne in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

LiveOne, Inc (NASDAQ: LVO) is a digital media and entertainment company specializing in live and on-demand music, podcasts and original content. The company provides streaming access to live concerts, festival performances and exclusive artist-driven programming through its digital platform and mobile applications. Its service offerings include ad-supported free tiers as well as premium subscription packages that deliver high-quality audio and video experiences for music fans worldwide.

The LiveOne platform aggregates a diverse range of content, including live concert streams, curated on-demand playlists, artist interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

