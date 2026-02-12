Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.55. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Grandy sold 6,183 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $27,823.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 135,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,597. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,960 shares of company stock worth $49,372 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 19.7% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 322,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a Vancouver‐based resource company focused on the development of lithium projects to support the global transition to electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. The company specializes in advancing lithium brine and claystone assets through feasibility studies, environmental permitting and engineering design. Its technical teams work to produce high‐purity lithium chemicals, including lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, for battery manufacturers worldwide.

Lithium Americas’ two flagship projects are the Cauchari‐Olaroz lithium brine operation in Jujuy Province, Argentina—developed in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium—and the Thacker Pass lithium clay deposit in northern Nevada, United States.

