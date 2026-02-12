Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Lincoln Electric’s conference call:

Record 2025 results: Sales rose 6% to a record $4.2 billion, adjusted EPS hit a record $9.87, adjusted operating margin was maintained, and the company delivered top‑quartile ROIC and record cash returns to shareholders.

Sales rose 6% to a record $4.2 billion, adjusted EPS hit a record $9.87, adjusted operating margin was maintained, and the company delivered top‑quartile ROIC and record cash returns to shareholders. Automation was a drag in 2025 (Q4 automation sales down 11%, full year mid‑single‑digit decline) but management said Q4 orders and backlog strengthened and expects automation revenue recognition to ramp starting in Q2 2026.

Automation was a drag in 2025 (Q4 automation sales down 11%, full year mid‑single‑digit decline) but management said Q4 orders and backlog strengthened and expects automation revenue recognition to ramp starting in Q2 2026. New five‑year “RISE” strategy targets growth above $6 billion by 2030 with a 300‑basis‑point improvement versus the last cycle (aiming for ~19% average operating margin and a 20%+ peak) driven by volume leverage, enterprise initiatives, innovation and targeted M&A.

New five‑year “RISE” strategy targets growth above $6 billion by 2030 with a 300‑basis‑point improvement versus the last cycle (aiming for ~19% average operating margin and a 20%+ peak) driven by volume leverage, enterprise initiatives, innovation and targeted M&A. Strong cash generation and balanced capital allocation: management expects >$3.7 billion of operating cash through 2030, will target $110–$130 million annual CapEx, continue dividends (~30% of net income) and maintain ~$75 million/year in share repurchases plus opportunistic buybacks.

Strong cash generation and balanced capital allocation: management expects >$3.7 billion of operating cash through 2030, will target $110–$130 million annual CapEx, continue dividends (~30% of net income) and maintain ~$75 million/year in share repurchases plus opportunistic buybacks. Near‑term headwinds include weaker volumes (Q4 volumes down 6.4%), a higher adjusted effective tax rate and an anticipated ~ $10 million seasonal increase in incentive costs in Q1 that will pressure margins and cash flow early in 2026.

LECO traded up $5.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $295.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,063. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $161.11 and a 1 year high of $310.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.82 and its 200-day moving average is $243.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 8.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 553.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,505 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 137,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 980.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LECO) is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company’s portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

Founded in 1895 by John C.

