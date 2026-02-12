Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LINC. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Monday, December 1st. Northland Securities set a $28.00 target price on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Griffin Securities set a $33.00 price target on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $852.27 million, a P/E ratio of 59.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.85 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Carney sold 13,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $307,547.88. Following the sale, the director owned 24,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,574.14. The trade was a 35.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 24.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company’s program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

