LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.27, but opened at $10.79. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $12.0610, with a volume of 2,813,154 shares.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of LightPath Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at LightPath Technologies

In related news, Director Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 770,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $9,028,162.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,728,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,983,504.96. This represents a 22.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its price target to $15 and reiterated a “buy” rating, citing upside vs. prior target — this analyst upgrade boosts investor confidence and likely helped lift the stock. Benzinga

HC Wainwright raised its price target to $15 and reiterated a “buy” rating, citing upside vs. prior target — this analyst upgrade boosts investor confidence and likely helped lift the stock. Positive Sentiment: Company reported record revenue and disclosed roughly $100M backlog while outlining plans for rapid scaling over the next three years — a clear signal of stronger demand and a growth runway that supports a higher valuation. Seeking Alpha

Company reported record revenue and disclosed roughly $100M backlog while outlining plans for rapid scaling over the next three years — a clear signal of stronger demand and a growth runway that supports a higher valuation. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $16.35M topped consensus (~$14.96M), which investors typically view favorably for a growth story even when profitability is lagging. Zacks

Quarterly revenue of $16.35M topped consensus (~$14.96M), which investors typically view favorably for a growth story even when profitability is lagging. Neutral Sentiment: Management held an earnings call and published transcripts highlighting revenue drivers and scaling plans — useful for modeling future margins but not a definitive near-term catalyst on its own. Yahoo Finance — Earnings Highlights

Management held an earnings call and published transcripts highlighting revenue drivers and scaling plans — useful for modeling future margins but not a definitive near-term catalyst on its own. Negative Sentiment: Reported earnings figures were mixed: some sources show a narrower-than-expected loss (beat) on an adjusted basis, while others report a larger GAAP EPS miss and persistent negative margins and ROE — these profitability weaknesses are a caution for value investors. MarketBeat PR Newswire

Reported earnings figures were mixed: some sources show a narrower-than-expected loss (beat) on an adjusted basis, while others report a larger GAAP EPS miss and persistent negative margins and ROE — these profitability weaknesses are a caution for value investors. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose ~31% in January to ~2.78M shares (about 8.1% of float). Higher shorting can add downward pressure, though low days-to-cover suggests any squeeze would be short-lived. (short-interest report)

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,967,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after purchasing an additional 72,208 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,939,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,449,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after acquiring an additional 181,538 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,445,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 130,738 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $536.66 million, a P/E ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 0.97.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes precision optical components and assemblies for a variety of commercial, industrial, defense and scientific applications. The company’s portfolio includes molded glass aspheric lenses, precision glass optics, infrared lenses and assemblies, diamond-turned optics and molded polymer optics. These components are engineered to support imaging, illumination, laser delivery, detection and sensing systems across visible, ultraviolet and infrared wavelengths.

Among its core offerings, LightPath develops infrared optical solutions using materials such as germanium, zinc selenide and chalcogenide glasses for thermal imaging, night-vision devices and spectroscopy.

