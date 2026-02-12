Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Insider Sells $635,000.00 in Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) insider R Sean Elliott sold 25,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 343,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,010. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $27.21.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.59 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics. As of as of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing; and two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

