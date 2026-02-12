Leuthold Group LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 1,319.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,484,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth $1,385,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,697,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 10.7% during the third quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 284,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $143.00 price objective on Autoliv in a research report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Autoliv from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.40.

ALV stock opened at $126.58 on Thursday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $130.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.95 and its 200-day moving average is $121.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 6.80%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux’s automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

