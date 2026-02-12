Leuthold Group LLC Buys Shares of 102,166 NETGEAR, Inc. $NTGR

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 102,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 109,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 44.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 118.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 27,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in NETGEAR by 4.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 37,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $583.11 million, a PE ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $182.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.26 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTGR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on NETGEAR from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NETGEAR

In related news, insider Pramod Badjate sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 155,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,880.60. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc (NASDAQ: NTGR) is a global provider of networking solutions for consumer, business and service provider markets. The company designs, develops and markets a comprehensive portfolio of products that enable high-speed connectivity, data storage and network security for homes, small to medium-sized businesses and large enterprises.

Its product lineup includes Wi-Fi routers, mesh networking systems, cable modems, mobile broadband gateways and Ethernet switches—offered in both managed and unmanaged configurations.

