Leuthold Group LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 167,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,150,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,462,985,000 after purchasing an additional 643,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,670,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,301,750,000 after buying an additional 964,005 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,220,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,496,000 after buying an additional 1,139,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,336,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,390,000 after buying an additional 253,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,614,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,186,000 after buying an additional 321,293 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.96. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index). The Index covers the United States agency mortgage-backed, pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

