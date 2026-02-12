Leonardo S.P.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Leonardo S.P.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

FINMY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Friday, January 30th.

FINMY stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $35.30.

Leonardo S.p.A. is an Italy-based global aerospace, defence and security company that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and systems for military, government and commercial customers. Its core activities span helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, avionics and mission systems, air and naval defence electronics (including radars and sensors), cybersecurity and secure communications, as well as space systems and services. The company also provides systems integration, mission support, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and training services across its product lines.

The business traces its modern identity to the former Finmeccanica group and was rebranded as Leonardo in 2017, reflecting a strategic emphasis on technology, research and innovation.

