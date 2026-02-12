Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $182.09 and last traded at $182.09, with a volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.64.

Legrand Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.58 and its 200-day moving average is $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, offering products and systems that manage power, light, data and control in residential, commercial and industrial buildings. The company’s portfolio covers a wide range of solutions for electrical distribution, wiring devices, cable management, lighting controls, building automation and connected home technologies, with an emphasis on integrated systems that support energy management and digital connectivity.

Products and services include switches and sockets, circuit protection and distribution equipment, structured cabling and data-center solutions, racks and enclosures, lighting controls, sensors and smart-home interfaces, as well as services related to system design and project support.

