Lear Corporation $LEA Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lear were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lear by 1,384.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 34.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total transaction of $590,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,383.48. This represents a 24.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lear from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Lear to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lear from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

Lear Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $138.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.50. Lear Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $142.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. Lear had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

Key Lear News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lear this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus upgraded Lear to a “strong‑buy,” which often drives short‑term inflows and analyst-following portfolios to add shares. This is the primary news moving LEA today. Argus upgrades Lear to Strong-Buy

Argus upgraded Lear to a “strong‑buy,” which often drives short‑term inflows and analyst-following portfolios to add shares. This is the primary news moving LEA today. Neutral Sentiment: AI / machine‑learning sector coverage may indirectly affect automotive suppliers that provide advanced electronics and software — a longer‑term tailwind if Lear expands its electrical/electronic systems content. This is thematic and not an immediate company‑specific catalyst. 11 Best Machine Learning Stocks to Buy According to Analysts

AI / machine‑learning sector coverage may indirectly affect automotive suppliers that provide advanced electronics and software — a longer‑term tailwind if Lear expands its electrical/electronic systems content. This is thematic and not an immediate company‑specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent articles in the feed (personal finance pieces by Kevin O’Leary, InvestorPlace options education, Learning Tree/Abilways contract news, Tobii design win, and a proposed Youth Financial Learning Act) are not company‑specific to Lear and are unlikely to move LEA stock directly in the near term.

About Lear

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems. The company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat systems, seat components and power solutions for major vehicle manufacturers. Its electrical business delivers modules and components for battery management, infotainment, body and safety electronics, as well as advanced connectivity and electrification solutions.

The seating division develops lightweight, ergonomic seat structures, trim and mechanisms that address comfort, safety and environmental targets.

Further Reading

