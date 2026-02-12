Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $82.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LSCC. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.64.
Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 4.5%
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $145.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.18 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 0.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor
In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 9,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $731,829.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 61,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,185.60. This represents a 13.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 5,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $399,160.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 105,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,496.09. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $1,196,508. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $31,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.
Lattice Semiconductor News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Lattice Semiconductor this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and strong Q1 guidance — Lattice reported Q4 revenue of $145.8M (up 24% Y/Y), EPS in line with estimates, and set Q1 EPS guidance of $0.34–$0.38 and revenue guidance of $158–$172M, both well above consensus, driving investor optimism. Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Rising AI exposure and upgrade narrative — Analysts and commentators note expanding AI and data‑center server opportunities and “physical AI” traction in Lattice’s roadmap, which upgrades LSCC’s long‑term growth story. Lattice Semiconductor: Rapidly Rising AI Exposure (Upgrade)
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness and price‑target raises — Multiple firms raised price targets (Jefferies, Benchmark, RBC, Needham, Rosenblatt) and reiterated buy/outperform views after the print, supporting further upside expectations. Lattice Semiconductor soars after Q4 revenue beat, keeps analysts bullish
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — Traders bought an outsized number of call options ahead/around the print (roughly a 5x increase vs. normal volume), indicating speculative or hedge-driven bullish bets. (No external link)
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call detail and investor materials available — Management provided a slide deck and full transcript highlighting product wins in AI/data center and inventory improvements that investors can review for execution details. Q4 Results — Slide Deck / Press Release
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP loss widened in the quarter — While revenue grew, GAAP results showed a wider loss; investors should watch near‑term margin trends and cost leverage as higher revenue shifts toward AI server product mix. Lattice’s Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates on Healthy Revenue Growth
About Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.
The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.
