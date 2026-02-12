Landstar System Q1 EPS Estimate Lowered by Zacks Research

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Landstar System in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Landstar System from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $162.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.85. Landstar System has a one year low of $119.32 and a one year high of $164.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Landstar System by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Landstar System by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Kalkine Media notes that Landstar is gaining visibility as the Nasdaq Composite narrows in on transportation stocks — increased investor attention to the sector can support demand for well‑positioned carriers/asset-light logistics firms like Landstar. Landstar Gains Visibility

Zacks Research published a long‑range FY2028 EPS projection of $8.90 for Landstar — this implies substantial upside versus near‑term consensus but is far‑out and dependent on recovery in volumes/margins, so it’s a distant, uncertain positive. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed multiple near‑term estimates and kept a “Hold” rating — notable cuts include Q1 2026 EPS to $1.05 (from $1.07), Q3 2026 to $1.38 (from $1.40), Q4 2026 to $1.59 (from $1.84), Q2 2027 to $1.86 (from $1.89), Q3 2027 to $1.72 (from $1.75) and FY2026 to $5.33 (from $5.61). Those downward revisions suggest weaker near‑term volume or margin expectations and are the primary driver of today’s weakness. MarketBeat LSTR

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar’s proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.

