Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LRCX. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Dbs Bank lifted their price target on Lam Research from $119.40 to $184.20 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $211.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.88.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $235.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $293.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.74 and its 200 day moving average is $153.46. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $251.87.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,677,892.20. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

